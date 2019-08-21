As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, S&T Bank Decreased by $3.92 Million Its Holding; Samlyn Capital Increases Position in Kohls (KSS)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 422.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 853,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.54 million, up from 201,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 6.98M shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.06 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 163,424 shares to 331,858 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,365 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).