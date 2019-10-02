As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Increased by $1.88 Million Its Holding; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined, Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed by $869,440 Its Stake

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 66,843 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 52,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 2.79 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 11,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 32,588 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48M, down from 44,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 3.43 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,446 shares to 34,840 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 33.56 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Check Management Ca invested in 0.03% or 7,730 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 0.21% stake. Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 4,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 2,994 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bangor Bancorporation has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Altavista Wealth Management Inc has 0.19% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,690 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs holds 0.63% or 63,177 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peapack Gladstone Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 117,805 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,497 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 138,396 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Middleton And Ma holds 1.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 106,274 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,871 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc owns 9,663 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,732 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 192,445 shares in its portfolio. Mendel Money Mgmt owns 3.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,325 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.07% or 18,641 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1.22M shares. Toth Advisory holds 1.54% or 52,430 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 190,516 shares. Schulhoff & holds 1.55% or 22,898 shares. Shelton Capital Management has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.54% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sei Investments reported 323,780 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.