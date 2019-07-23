As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Old Republic International Lifted Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Capital International LTD Lifted Stake by $312,507

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52M, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $130.74. About 3.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 2,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,422 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 114,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.29. About 15.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Communications stated it has 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Inc Ne has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 112,476 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23.90M shares. Fir Tree Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 10.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meritage Gru LP owns 2.57 million shares for 6.44% of their portfolio. Sfmg Limited Com stated it has 51,119 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 24.46M shares or 9.15% of its portfolio. Ycg holds 2.02% or 98,228 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W & Ny reported 926,073 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr accumulated 5.80 million shares or 4.09% of the stock. Truepoint invested in 5,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 34,231 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 163,778 shares. Webster National Bank N A accumulated 124,928 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Vision Capital Mgmt Inc owns 56,381 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 18,834 shares to 372,442 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,929 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security invested 1.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rench Wealth Management stated it has 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Co holds 44,268 shares. Ancora Ltd stated it has 130,350 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 22,132 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne owns 184,071 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,324 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm stated it has 232,865 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.38 million shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 57,073 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.26% or 21,445 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten Gp holds 1.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,112 shares.