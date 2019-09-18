As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Boosted Position by $449,592; As W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Cut Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 3,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,577 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.04M, up from 134,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 565,233 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 15,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 18,416 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 34,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Grace & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 232,252 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 1.05% or 58,605 shares. Bennicas Assoc has 13,758 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 215,800 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 8,762 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 1,784 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc holds 80,592 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.08% or 3,307 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.17% or 920,401 shares. Wharton Business Limited Liability Corp invested in 3,919 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Prentiss Smith has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Vigilant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 125,320 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 736,896 shares. M&R Management Inc accumulated 1.57% or 52,867 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 52,600 shares. Cullinan has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5,458 shares to 185 shares, valued at $17,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 5,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Agency Bond Etf (AGZ).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) by 228,777 shares to 251,877 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 32,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 4,720 shares. Gates Cap Mngmt Inc holds 3.63% or 1.14M shares. Icon Advisers owns 77,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2.22 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.03% or 53,233 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 25,696 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 39,800 shares. Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 6,147 shares. 51,332 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Company. 4,591 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,249 shares. Dana Inv invested in 20,641 shares or 0.08% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 109,999 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 28,235 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15.32 million activity. $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by Dockman William C.. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 18.56 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.