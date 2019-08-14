As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $576,450; H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Stock Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Its Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 104,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, down from 109,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 3.76 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 68,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 461,972 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.60 million, down from 530,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 195,863 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $24.79M for 8.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voceramunications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 235,104 shares to 692,539 shares, valued at $21.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 67,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 32,318 shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 22,072 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.44% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 114,425 shares. Tygh Mgmt Inc reported 327,374 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.05% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 32,983 shares. Whittier Comm holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 14,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.79% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 12,371 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Strs Ohio holds 17,200 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested 0.14% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 35 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares to 316,795 shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).