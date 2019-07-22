As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Murphy Capital Management Trimmed by $309,392 Its Position; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.55 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 51,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 5.02 million shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barnett & Com has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 765 shares. Benin Mngmt holds 4.81% or 91,437 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young And Ltd reported 0.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Condor Management holds 0.03% or 1,724 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 5,080 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Communication reported 13,047 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.22 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Davis R M owns 347,400 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.29% or 178,299 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 9,203 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Inc Lc holds 3,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Bankshares has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,189 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware stated it has 250,111 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic by 72,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP).

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AOS’s profit will be $107.00M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.75% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,200 shares valued at $660,244 was sold by Goodwin Wallace E.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested in 6,200 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Lpl Fincl Llc stated it has 20,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% or 112,744 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 736,348 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. 763,583 are owned by Fundsmith Llp. Savant Cap Llc reported 8,140 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 26,912 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 700 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 10 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.5% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 74,200 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.4% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).