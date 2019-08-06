As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Madison Investment Holdings Decreased by $3.98 Million Its Position; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Decreased Position as Share Value Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 32,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 192,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, down from 224,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $126.72. About 2.71 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 1.82 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & accumulated 3.34% or 46,563 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 3,783 are held by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co has 5,800 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt owns 0.25% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,399 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi reported 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clark Capital Grp has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 55,196 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc. 2,327 were accumulated by Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx. Griffin Asset holds 1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 57,558 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg accumulated 0.84% or 1.58 million shares. Smith Moore And reported 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 19.51M shares. Sigma Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 3,333 shares. S R Schill & Associate holds 0.14% or 1,851 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.12 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,219 shares to 129,421 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors International Of Wa (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,070 shares to 23,325 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

