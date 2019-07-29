As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased Its Stake by $732,000; Capital Counsel Stake in Red Hat Com (RHT) Decreased by $1.46 Million

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 1.26 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited invested 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 2,741 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd reported 1,678 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Profit Inv Management Ltd reported 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 0.37% or 7.08 million shares. Asset One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 852,291 shares. Town Country Bankshares Co Dba First Bankers Co invested in 2.45% or 42,066 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 81,021 shares stake. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc has 29,368 shares. Ohio-based Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 90,598 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gru has 0.27% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.35 million shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 891,885 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tt Int holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 69,600 shares. Barbara Oil Communication owns 11,000 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 2,807 shares. American Century has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Smithfield owns 617 shares. The Illinois-based Css Lc Il has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 818 were reported by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 0.29% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Com holds 96,096 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 1.25M shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Mkts has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 310,589 shares. Kellner Ltd holds 7.39% or 59,400 shares in its portfolio.