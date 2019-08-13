As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding by $12.75 Million; Zuckerman Investment Group Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered as Stock Value Declined

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 104,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.59 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.35. About 2.92M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 2.28M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 7,458 shares to 348,147 shares, valued at $39.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intlinc (NYSE:PM) by 212,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,900 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.71% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 332,196 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division holds 0.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,922 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 7,200 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.04% or 2,503 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 3.2% or 280,202 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 45,471 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 1.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.70M shares. New York-based Loeb Prtnrs has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coldstream owns 32,961 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 1,719 shares. Albion Gp Ut holds 38,415 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 796,902 shares. Rowland Company Counsel Adv accumulated 2,133 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.39 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.28 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 23,777 shares. Pointstate Capital LP stated it has 1.18M shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com owns 5,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree LP holds 70,503 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc owns 5,720 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 526,122 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 0.13% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 312,947 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 74,311 shares. 188,126 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,052 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 3,462 shares. Schaller Investment Grp invested 5.29% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Tarbox Family Office reported 52 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Com owns 606,980 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. South State Corporation owns 3,309 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.