As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Citigroup Upped Albemarle (ALB) Stake

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 26,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,579 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45 million, down from 68,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 1.54M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 103.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 64,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 126,877 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.93 million, up from 62,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 806,188 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi invested in 0.17% or 10,210 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 223,759 shares stake. Scott Selber Inc reported 0.2% stake. Strategic Lc reported 14,036 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 136,641 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Pictet Bancorp Limited reported 3.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hyman Charles D stated it has 173,976 shares. Amp Ltd stated it has 859,054 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 570,015 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Ohio-based Summit Strategies has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Halsey Assoc Ct holds 124,447 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 466,651 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 1.27% or 113,237 shares. Smith Asset Group Inc Lp holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 15,269 shares to 52,020 shares, valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 7,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.56 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 26,295 shares to 35,005 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Call) (NYSE:DECK) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.