As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Asset Management Group Trimmed Position; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Cut by $2.19 Million Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 15,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 30,440 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, down from 45,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 459,430 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why I Bought Shares of Wix.com After 2018 Results – Nasdaq” on March 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Wix.com (WIX) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Wix.com’s (WIX) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wix.com Stock Rose 10.6% in March – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Co owns 238,218 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Covey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com owns 116,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,761 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 16,656 shares. Sylebra Capital has invested 5.14% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Carroll Fincl Assoc holds 66 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership owns 2,196 shares. 699,042 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 15,911 shares. Rice Hall James And Assocs has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). The New York-based Tower Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $261.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angi Homeservices by 179,863 shares to 233,011 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 178,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Pepsico (PEP) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.