As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, First Manhattan Company Has Trimmed by $564,217 Its Stake; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Holding by $604,604 as Share Value Declined

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 56.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 21,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The hedge fund held 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $478,000, down from 38,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47 million shares traded or 731.53% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 138,441 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.15M, down from 142,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85M shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37,461 shares to 41,586 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Incorprtd (NYSE:INGR) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Lexicon Pharmacuticl.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $892.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 17,592 shares to 28,608 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 138,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

