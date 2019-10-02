As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Farmers Trust Co Decreased Its Position; As Visa (V) Stock Price Rose, Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position by $1.11 Million

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 62,297 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17 million, down from 69,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 2.70M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 38,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $169.34. About 6.53M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 29.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gm Advisory Group Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,225 shares. 6.90 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.43 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Ltd has 7.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Master Retirement Trust has 32,100 shares. Tcw Group reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 925 shares. Provident Inv has 335,829 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Partnervest Advisory Service invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.82% or 30,611 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9.80M shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $281.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp (NYSE:RF) by 26,046 shares to 90,721 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 28,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,431 shares to 67,234 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,064 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).