As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Decatur Capital Management Lifted by $4.62 Million Its Holding; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Raised Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86M, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase& Co (JPM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 12,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,312 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10M, up from 205,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase& Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,188 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,765 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department reported 47,407 shares. Milestone accumulated 2,336 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jbf Capital Incorporated reported 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grandfield And Dodd Lc reported 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Washington Trust has 121,278 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation stated it has 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 75,544 shares. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1.36% or 129,159 shares. Petrus Lta reported 1.32% stake. Interocean Cap Llc stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ycg Limited Liability has 3.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 153,414 shares. Matrix Asset Inc stated it has 160,916 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,165 shares to 499,658 shares, valued at $26.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 148,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,995 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited reported 0.07% stake. L & S Advsrs owns 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 27,261 shares. 298,200 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Bank & Trust reported 49,786 shares. Qvt Lp invested in 1.01% or 39,530 shares. 117,413 were reported by Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8.13M shares. First Citizens Natl Bank And Company owns 127,031 shares. Godshalk Welsh Management Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,850 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,881 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Incorporated holds 21,234 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 0.12% or 13,127 shares. Everett Harris Ca reported 16,981 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Beacon Finance Group has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill Assocs holds 9,656 shares.