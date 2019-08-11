As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Cadence Bank Na Has Boosted Holding by $358,436; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Cibc Asset Management Cut Its Position as Stock Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 81,871 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70 million, down from 100,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 495,365 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $35.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.21% or 665,336 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp, a New York-based fund reported 338,298 shares. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 17,620 shares. Colony Group Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,906 shares. Summit Asset Lc reported 1,406 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 3,678 shares. 451 are owned by Ent Fin Svcs Corp. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,496 shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 63,000 were accumulated by Bp Plc. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited owns 3,497 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 1,786 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,621 shares.

