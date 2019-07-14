As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Lowered Stake by $1.32 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose While Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lowered Holding by $3.07 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 22,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.92M, down from 221,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 10,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 188,790 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 199,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes invested in 28,902 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co reported 2.25 million shares stake. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 177,694 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.16% or 21,037 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,718 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Firm accumulated 5,469 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Management Lc owns 13,797 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 2% or 31,651 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management owns 110 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.30M shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh holds 1.00 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Opus Cap Limited Com has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

