As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Asset Management Group Raised Holding; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Cut Its Holding in Nike (NKE) by $403,200

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 607,783 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 124,334 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.47M, down from 129,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 1.68M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CEO: COMMITED TO ALL EMPLOYEES HAVING POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Suntrust Banks holds 488,550 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 70,436 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 117,813 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.94% or 364,200 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 117,303 shares or 4.51% of the stock. 11,505 were reported by Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. Vista Inc holds 7,296 shares. 218,435 were reported by Wendell David Assocs. Stewart And Patten Com Lc stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.03% or 12,947 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,496 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Llc accumulated 2,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlas Browninc reported 23,192 shares. Beck Ltd Liability Co owns 1,745 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Llc owns 29,891 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Lau Lc reported 55,718 shares stake. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 20,500 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 162,111 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.06% stake. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.01% or 395 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management holds 6,125 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.63% or 2.68M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.96% or 72,590 shares. Lakeview Prns Lc has 0.51% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,804 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mngmt And Counsel Ltd Liability has 15,265 shares. New England Research And Management has invested 0.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

