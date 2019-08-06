As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Asset Management Group Raised Holding; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Upped Position by $1.42 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1009.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 1.54M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 1.21 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Frontier Investment has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cutter & Com Brokerage invested 0.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech Inc holds 675,485 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.4% or 8,481 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests holds 110,419 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Services accumulated 8,009 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Lc stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Old Dominion Cap Management holds 21,696 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. 21,883 are owned by Kistler. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 2.56M shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 5,648 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 126,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Lc holds 0.15% or 5,794 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 5,400 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs Inc holds 129,489 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 4,780 shares to 220,683 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,913 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).