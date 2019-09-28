As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Asset Management Group Cut by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Litespeed Management Has Cut Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding by $3.08 Million

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,580 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,027 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 352,934 shares. Prudential Inc reported 15,234 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 888,874 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) accumulated 56,724 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2.32M shares. Springowl Assoc Lc holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 39,287 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,950 shares. The New York-based Millennium Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us State Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 207 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.