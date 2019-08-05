As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.11 Million; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Wisconsin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.26 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.97% or $5.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.35. About 974,131 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 9,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,937 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 131,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 1.57M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 400 shares to 2,423 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 20 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt has 1.58% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 180,885 shares. 64 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America, New York-based fund reported 86,894 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 2,968 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 19,359 shares stake. 11 were reported by Financial. Skylands Ltd Com owns 0.28% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 23,455 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.51% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 574,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 117,136 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,553 shares to 53,166 shares, valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

