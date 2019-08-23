As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $472,527

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 4,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 137,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.39M, down from 141,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $111.1. About 2.71M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-lon Technology for the UK & Ireland; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 437,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.59M, down from 446,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 2.26 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,767 are owned by Keating Inv Counselors Inc. Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 127,276 shares. Smith Moore, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,581 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 150,000 shares. Moreover, Miller Howard Invests Ny has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 46,855 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,958 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 272,339 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 198,643 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,806 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 3.75% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.32% or 163,281 shares. Sabal Tru holds 2.61% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 263,100 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,600 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc stated it has 5,098 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grace White Incorporated New York holds 1.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 54,990 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 751 shares to 86,528 shares, valued at $101.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa invested in 0.29% or 3,759 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel holds 1.76% or 73,378 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Lc owns 31,641 shares. Moreover, Stellar Capital Management Ltd has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,610 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 156,663 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 401,490 shares stake. 100,000 are held by Gabalex Capital Management Limited Liability. Bailard Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 440,118 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited. Founders Ltd Company accumulated 0.39% or 9,948 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.44 million shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Reik & Com Lc invested in 6,114 shares or 0.2% of the stock. First Finance Natl Bank invested in 82,186 shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 50,122 shares to 50,822 shares, valued at $14.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

