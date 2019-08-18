As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Private Trust Co Boosted Holding by $965,264; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Fort Point Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $659,904

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 40,936 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 33,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 71.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 7,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 3,144 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.42 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 33,482 shares. Moreover, Cincinnati Financial has 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Oarsman Cap stated it has 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kwmg Limited Com accumulated 697 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Farmers Tru holds 2.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 69,941 shares. Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability Company holds 1.46% or 30,746 shares. Wade G W reported 1.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiduciary Management Wi stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 73,378 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,459 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 126,430 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co has 31,929 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,251 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares to 9,738 shares, valued at $693,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,117 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 1.67% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 120,286 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc reported 0.34% stake. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hyman Charles D stated it has 56,642 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co has invested 0.25% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Shellback Ltd Partnership accumulated 65,000 shares. Sky Investment Group accumulated 3,025 shares. Nomura Holdings invested in 86,516 shares. Freestone Capital Hldg Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Citadel Lc holds 787,795 shares. Northeast Mgmt accumulated 230,790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 3.13 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt invested in 1.76% or 2.53 million shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.52% or 11,484 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 6,774 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

