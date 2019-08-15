As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, National Asset Management Raised Holding; As At&T (T) Shares Rose, Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,877 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 4.02 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 63.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 11,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6,706 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 18,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Policy Chief Robert Quinn Forced Out; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,991 shares to 22,443 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,827 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 15,918 shares to 64,392 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpt Realty by 28,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI).