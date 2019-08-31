As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Cut by $308,172 Its Stake; Loeb Partners Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 260,328 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, down from 262,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Violich Capital Management stated it has 2.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Keybank National Association Oh owns 915,747 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Conning invested 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,223 are held by American National Registered Inv Advisor. 76,847 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc. Davis R M holds 1.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 347,400 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 642,325 shares. Condor Cap has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,724 shares. Tradition Cap Management Limited Company owns 11,558 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Co has invested 1.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 272,412 shares. Savant Capital owns 18,041 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 44,452 shares to 261,229 shares, valued at $36.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Foyston Gordon Payne Inc has invested 4.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.83% stake. Marco Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 351,100 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Lc accumulated 1.69M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,826 shares. Greenwood Assocs Lc reported 222,359 shares. Quantum Mgmt owns 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,131 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has invested 0.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vestor Capital Ltd stated it has 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boltwood has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Gru owns 8.26M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank And Trust has invested 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 39,640 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 143,903 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 250 shares to 1,570 shares, valued at $429.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).