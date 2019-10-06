As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Logan Capital Management Boosted Holding; As Patterson Cos (PDCO) Stock Declined, Acadian Asset Management Cut Position by $867,020

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Cos (PDCO) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 39,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 80,341 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 119,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.09 million shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Compani; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Patterson Companies, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Logan Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc bought 3,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 107,262 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, up from 104,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,307 shares to 46,654 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,239 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation holds 93,000 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 10,825 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 56,840 were reported by Community Bancorporation Na. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.39% or 10,698 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 171,017 shares. 28,803 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Huntington Bank holds 0.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 443,976 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West stated it has 24,840 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.53% or 6.47 million shares. Zacks Invest accumulated 1.77% or 657,205 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca owns 2.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 43,493 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 113,237 shares. First Advsrs LP invested in 874,050 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd holds 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5,358 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 244,023 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $147.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 300,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

