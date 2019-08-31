As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Gfs Advisors Lowered Holding by $3.61 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gruss & Co Has Upped Its Position

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 3.5% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on January 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares to 5.66 million shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Management accumulated 10,137 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com holds 37,867 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 47,875 shares. Guyasuta Advsr holds 3.2% or 234,375 shares in its portfolio. The Indiana-based 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 20,640 shares. St Germain D J Inc invested in 1.43% or 106,897 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 15,040 shares. The Texas-based Tctc Lc has invested 1.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Azimuth Limited Com owns 222,948 shares. Eagle Global Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,066 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 295,876 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,600 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.