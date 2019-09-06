As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Increases Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $230.95. About 1.99M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 73,326 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 87,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 1.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications Limited owns 19,372 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 4,772 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Harvest Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.47% or 12,088 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 1.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 262,997 shares. Confluence Inv Ltd Llc invested 2.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cortland Associate Mo reported 1,756 shares. Voloridge Management Lc accumulated 9,563 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.7% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 21,162 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust accumulated 0.52% or 12,681 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri has 51,867 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 15,461 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Lafayette Investments reported 2.18% stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 20,225 shares to 130,445 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 88,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,766 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). St Johns Inv Management Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 1,277 shares. Pictet Comml Bank Ltd stated it has 19,860 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co holds 704 shares. Burns J W & Co stated it has 2,923 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 55,659 shares. Sanders Cap Lc has 3.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3.08M shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marco Limited Liability Corp invested 2.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 3,115 are owned by Smith Moore And. 7,827 were accumulated by Becker Cap Management. Hallmark Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 3,237 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.7% or 9,500 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.