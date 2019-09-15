As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Academy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $4.55 Million; Aptargroup (ATR) Valuation Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 18,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 50,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 268,194 shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 673,350 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 8,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas White Limited has 4,400 shares. Profund Advsr Llc holds 5,551 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 1,555 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 105,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Ing Groep Nv reported 5,486 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aristotle Boston Ltd Company has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The Ohio-based Mai has invested 0.01% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Next Fincl holds 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 1,433 shares. Moreover, Garrison Asset Management Lc has 2.6% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id reported 4.19% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cullen Frost Bankers has 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 395,274 shares. Brown Advisory holds 4,145 shares.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.16 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & has invested 3.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Savant Ltd Company owns 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,238 shares. 20,134 were reported by S&T State Bank Pa. Btc Cap Mgmt stated it has 47,080 shares or 1% of all its holdings. 10,667 were accumulated by First Foundation Advisors. Smith Moore And Com reported 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornerstone Inc reported 4.09% stake. West Coast Financial Ltd Com owns 9,526 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Benin Mngmt reported 89,757 shares stake. Carlson Capital Mgmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 167,108 are owned by Davidson Investment Advsr. Bennicas & Assocs Inc invested in 1.5% or 13,758 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.7% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas-based Financial Advisory has invested 0.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.