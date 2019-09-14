As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Position by $1.33 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Kimberly (KMB) Holding by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 84,300 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, down from 97,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 10,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,785 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 7,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 184,388 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $233.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,342 shares. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested 0.7% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 10,970 are held by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). California-based Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 6,675 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Na. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 18,344 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Intersect Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 37,588 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A owns 4,913 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 16,684 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 8,407 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 1,129 shares.

