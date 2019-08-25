As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Bislett Management Has Lowered Stake; As Aes (AES) Market Value Declined, Centre Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.43 Million Its Position

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PUEBLO VIEJO DOMINICANA CORPORATION SIGNED A 10-YEAR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH AES ANDRES DR, S.A; 28/05/2018 – Japanese, U.S., German, Australian team targets big battery projects in Asia-Pacific; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 08/05/2018 – AES TARGETS 2020 FOR COMPLETION OF ALTO MAIPO; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Capital holds 0.21% or 2,105 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.89% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1.38M shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa has 2.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 207,109 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 300 shares. Wagner Bowman invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Payden & Rygel invested in 2.11% or 236,100 shares. Jolley Asset Lc holds 6,786 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,720 shares. Davis R M Inc has 347,400 shares. Elm Ltd Liability holds 2,555 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,430 shares. Srb has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,263 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 13.54M shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 782,510 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.94% or 81,127 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares to 240,587 shares, valued at $28.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 65,700 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr has invested 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Voya Management Lc owns 1.04 million shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 103,275 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,160 shares. 15,886 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co. North Star Corporation has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 240,450 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Merian Global Investors (Uk) holds 3.67M shares. Farmers Bancshares has 268 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 227,883 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 178,996 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.99M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 722 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 95,561 shares in its portfolio.