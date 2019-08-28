As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Bessemer Group Has Lowered Holding; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stake by $1.21 Million

Bessemer Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc sold 20,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376.83 million, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 676,607 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 300,673 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 27,400 shares to 29,500 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msg Network Inc. by 55,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitt Private Placement (NYSE:MITT).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.49 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsr has invested 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perritt Management owns 6,677 shares. 2,148 were reported by Baltimore. 106,787 are owned by Finemark National Bank &. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) invested in 0.78% or 5,400 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 121,278 shares. Legacy Prtn holds 20,003 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 750,233 shares. Woodstock invested in 101,225 shares. Nadler Financial Group Incorporated owns 4,315 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 17,326 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05% or 34,778 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 9,745 shares.