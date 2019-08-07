As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Advisors Preferred Upped Holding by $409,798; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Stake by $350,000 as Stock Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 4.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 4.40M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) by 42,656 shares to 210 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,181 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were accumulated by Kessler Invest Group Limited. A D Beadell Invest Counsel reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Ma accumulated 23,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Portland Counsel Incorporated holds 1.5% or 58,703 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cypress Capital Mgmt has invested 1.68% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ally Fin Inc has 0.17% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 18,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 777,434 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 202,291 shares. Quantitative Investment Llc has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 62,000 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). American Century Companies Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.9% Yield (PEP) – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OXY, PKI, TGE, R, PEP – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 512 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 7,109 shares stake. First Business Fincl Services accumulated 3,144 shares. Motco stated it has 37,024 shares. 19,563 were reported by White Pine Cap Ltd. Smithfield has invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sit Associates owns 234,870 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Jensen Invest Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 184,950 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davidson Investment has invested 2.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beck Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,745 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson reported 61,409 shares. Icon Advisers invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).