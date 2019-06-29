As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Wellington Shields & Company Decreased Its Stake by $451,400; Comfort Systems Usa (FIX) Valuation Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Trimmed by $4.92 Million Its Stake

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. (FIX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 94,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 951,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.86M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Comfort Systems Usa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 430,571 shares traded or 73.91% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has risen 8.49% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 4,387 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cibc Savings Bank Usa has invested 0.52% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 52,900 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.37% or 37,867 shares. Grisanti Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Beck Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 1,745 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd holds 0.85% or 19,695 shares. Legacy Capital Partners holds 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 20,003 shares. Coho Ltd stated it has 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Violich Cap Mgmt holds 2.82% or 90,696 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 50,800 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 312,408 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 43,010 shares to 695,303 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. by 158,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 1 sale for $492,224 activity. Krusi Alan sold $95,700 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $49,377 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was bought by Mercado – Pablo G. on Tuesday, May 21.