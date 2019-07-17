As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Focused Investors Cut Its Holding by $3.28 Million; Keycorp (KEY) Holder Connable Office Lifted Position by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 851,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.38M, down from 878,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 1.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 4.17 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $515.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 76,261 shares to 641,200 shares, valued at $41.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 12,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,757 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

