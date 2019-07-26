As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Its Position; Brinker Intl (EAT) Stock Value Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased by $1.97 Million Its Position

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.15 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 201,369 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 21/05/2018 – Chili’s Introduces The Boss Burger to Restaurants Nationwide; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,281 shares to 43,325 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,681 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.01M for 7.31 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,802 activity. Lousignont Charles A bought 2,590 shares worth $111,370.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 31,284 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1,500 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Kbc Grp Nv owns 183,863 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Lc reported 11,577 shares. 7,385 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 5,931 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Brant Point Inv Llc has 194,394 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc reported 14,174 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3,682 shares. The New York-based Epoch Inv Prns has invested 0.04% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Leuthold Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Susquehanna Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,917 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Net reported 0.05% stake. Invest Advsrs Lc reported 30,720 shares stake. Independent Order Of Foresters accumulated 750 shares. Moreover, Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,936 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shelter Mutual Insur Com invested in 98,530 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11.98M shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 52,774 shares. Prudential Pcl reported 2.83M shares. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Eastern Fincl Bank has 1.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 139,820 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has 0.39% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Df Dent And holds 0.03% or 12,152 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,703 shares.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,768 shares to 101,707 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 18,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.