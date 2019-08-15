As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped Position by $8.35 Million; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Gratia Capital Decreased Its Holding

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 520,197 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Successful Execution on Series of Capital-Raising and Deleveraging Actions Undertaken by Cantor and BGC; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 26/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS – CONTRACT IS FOR CORPORATELY-MANAGED SITES OF MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC THROUGHOUT UNITED STATES, CANADA AND MEXICO

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 592,120 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.56M, up from 523,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 1.78 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 34,126 shares. Brinker Capital owns 76,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Scotia Capital Incorporated owns 30,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership accumulated 40,168 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 204,038 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). State Street reported 3.80 million shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 749,106 shares. 141,442 are owned by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Alethea Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 34,177 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.32% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). 553,750 are owned by Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 709,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.55M are held by Alyeska Inv Group Lp.

