As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder National Asset Management Increased Its Position; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder North Star Asset Management Lifted Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 23.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,877 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 301,052 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 17,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 35,531 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, up from 18,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 89,204 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Finance Counselors Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 106,693 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 6,434 shares. Ranger Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 233,898 are owned by Destination Wealth Management. Pacific Global reported 6,499 shares. Blackrock stated it has 42.40M shares. The California-based Mechanics Bancshares Department has invested 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0.21% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Natixis stated it has 23,766 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca owns 154,073 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Atlanta Capital L L C invested 0.99% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 103,758 shares. Mirador Partners Ltd Partnership has 12,366 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,247 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,450 shares to 133,387 shares, valued at $16.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,018 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich And Berg invested in 28,334 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stewart And Patten Company Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 49,630 were accumulated by Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company. Acg Wealth holds 14,380 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Dillon And Associates reported 3.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet North America Advisors owns 11,050 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brighton Jones Ltd holds 12,267 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 58,374 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton invested 0.43% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.92% or 38,238 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,625 shares. Counsel Ltd Llc reported 13,586 shares.

