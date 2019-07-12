As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Position by $329,400; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Lowered Position by $591,000 as Stock Price Rose

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.52 million shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,068 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 126,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,735 shares to 12,596 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Could Drive PepsiCo’s Earnings Decline In Q2 2019? – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Curious Case of PepsiCo’s Product Volumes – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,209 shares. Elm has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategic Finance Ser Inc reported 47,962 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Com reported 153,414 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Robecosam Ag holds 10,904 shares. 13,860 were accumulated by Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields And Lc stated it has 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First City Mgmt reported 6,373 shares stake. Cleararc Capital reported 34,067 shares stake. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lincoln reported 9,745 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Boston Scientific May Be Too Rich for Johnson & Johnson – GuruFocus.com” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Analysts bullish on Boston Scientific’s plans for 75 new products by 2022 – Boston Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $727.59M for 26.74 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.