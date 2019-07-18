As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Decreased by $1.65 Million Its Stake; Cadence Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Blue Bird (HCAC) by $1.27 Million

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 78.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 79,446 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 180,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 100,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.15 million market cap company. It closed at $10 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,525 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,916 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, down from 174,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $184.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 794,311 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80 million and $585.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,016 shares to 211,770 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 28,999 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt stated it has 24,418 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Fil invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 37,867 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.05% or 9,745 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 1.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arbor Inv Ltd invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Co owns 37,957 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Co Al holds 3,303 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 135,395 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & has 173,725 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.22% stake. Alexandria Limited has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Co has 5,648 shares.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)