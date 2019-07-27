As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Cut Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake by $544,741 as Shares Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72 million, down from 236,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,148 are held by M&R Cap Mgmt. Kempen Capital Management Nv reported 1.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legal And General Gp Plc has invested 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 3.87 million shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 54,169 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,324 shares. Park Oh owns 195,379 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Llc stated it has 16,490 shares. Farmers Merchants stated it has 1.28% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lipe Dalton stated it has 2,845 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 0.32% or 4,655 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 1.96% or 353,105 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc stated it has 1.37 million shares or 1.75% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SIGA Awarded Department of Defense Contract to Develop Expanded Indication for TPOXX® as Post-Exposure Prophylactic for Smallpox – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for the Soft Drinks Industry Lacks Fizz – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares to 174,720 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,401 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 5.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Glynn Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.58% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.11% or 6,057 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.33% or 1.63 million shares. Logan Capital owns 58,183 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc has invested 0.78% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 238,564 shares. West Coast Fincl Lc stated it has 7,238 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 10,758 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 2,203 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co owns 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.46 million shares. Security Trust Com reported 1.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).