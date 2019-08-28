As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Cadence Bank Na Has Raised Its Holding by $358,436; Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lifted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $10.65 Million

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 7.19M shares traded or 60.73% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 2.24M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs; 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability has 35,407 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.30M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc. Taconic Limited Partnership has 41,042 shares. France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.73% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 1.04 million were reported by Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 17,717 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advisors has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 34,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Co. Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 14,493 shares stake. Gamco Et Al stated it has 399,708 shares. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 1.23 million shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv stated it has 439,119 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 58,889 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement owns 8,481 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 8,163 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.15% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meritage Port Mngmt owns 4,905 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.81% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Lc has 356,523 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt owns 15,491 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa owns 118,908 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Decatur Mgmt has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schnieders Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.88% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Somerset Trust invested 0.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).