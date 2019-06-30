As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Beach Investment Management Cut Holding; Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Its Estee Lauder Company Com (EL) Position by $420,255

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Estee Lauder Company Com (EL) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,906 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 44,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.24 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Also Adding or Enhancing Benefits Around Adoption, Child and Elder Care, and Infant Transition Support; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.13. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares to 142,160 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,399 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Management Inc. Rnc Capital Mgmt Lc reported 14,169 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 81,127 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. 592,120 were accumulated by Mar Vista Investment Partners Ltd. Thompson Rubinstein Management Incorporated Or holds 54,665 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 43,353 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments owns 205,634 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fin Lc invested in 1,709 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 4.49 million shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 6,430 shares. Prelude Capital Management owns 1,836 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). S R Schill & Associate has 1,851 shares. Sumitomo Life Com stated it has 0.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation Com by 5,764 shares to 12,685 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,433 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $123.99 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84M. Shares for $3.42 million were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. $1.52M worth of stock was sold by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. 8,187 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.26 million were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 13,616 shares. Hudson Valley Inc Adv stated it has 0.88% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Fil holds 228,346 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 1.25 million shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,923 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 3,100 shares. Weiss Asset LP has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aviva Pcl holds 0.17% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 149,950 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Company Of Nevada has invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 79,981 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.28% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Intrust Bank Na accumulated 4,621 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated has 1,478 shares.