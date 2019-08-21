As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Advisors Preferred Boosted by $409,798 Its Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Holder Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Holding by $568,160

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.02. About 1.46 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,933 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 117,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 9.37M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,590 are held by Ami Investment Mgmt. Garde has invested 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telemus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 39,122 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has 2.19% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newfocus Fincl Gru Ltd has invested 1.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 928 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability has invested 2.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Missouri-based Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.95% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Covington Management owns 1.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 133,978 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 50,700 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited has 0.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legal General Group Inc Plc stated it has 8.59M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Perkins Coie Tru has 1.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 484,071 were accumulated by Da Davidson Co. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,314 shares. Ssi Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Western Cap Company, California-based fund reported 5,613 shares. General American Investors Inc owns 600,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc reported 129,437 shares. 25,415 are held by Opus Capital Grp. Moreover, Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,514 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 7,150 shares. Mariner has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 47,420 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co holds 38,029 shares. Jane Street Limited Company reported 1.63M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bellecapital Ltd accumulated 97,613 shares. New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,481 shares to 93,609 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).