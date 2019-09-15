As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Willis Investment Counsel Has Raised by $9.84 Million Its Position; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 372,962 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 353,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 3.18M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/05/2018 – ILIAD TO HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE IN ITALY ON TUESDAY TO UNVEIL ITS “REVOLUTION” OF THE ITALIAN TELECOMS SECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/03/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR TO DEVELOP FIXED LINE ACTIVITIES THIS YR; 22/03/2018 – BALESH SHARMA TO BE CEO OF IDEA-VODAFONE MERGED INDIA ENTITY; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 13/03/2018 – Vodafone Launches Mobile Security Solution Built on Asavie Moda Platform for SME Sector; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 09/05/2018 – Fired-Up Deutsche Telekom CEO Lashes Out at Vodafone-Liberty M&A; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 45.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 75,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 239,133 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.36 million, up from 164,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 154,422 shares to 87,286 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,305 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

