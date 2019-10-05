As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Regions Financial Has Lowered Its Holding; Associated Banc-Corp Has Lowered Its Associated Banc (ASB) Stake as Shares Declined

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 25,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 804,235 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.46M, down from 830,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 91,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.86M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 727,374 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability owns 305,385 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Hodges Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.2% or 13,806 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,160 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 0.98% or 26,279 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 42,803 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management reported 2,173 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 133,287 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.72% or 99,274 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 3.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 20,265 shares. 200 are held by Cordasco Network. King Luther Mgmt has 1.52 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 80,592 shares. Blume accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 2,110 shares to 12,141 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa by 42,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 13,182 shares to 60,051 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

