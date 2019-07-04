As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ami Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $436,272; Gerdau S A (GGB) Shares Declined While Contrarian Capital Management Raised Position by $59.08 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 26394.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 19.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19.77 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.70M, up from 74,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 4.67M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 27.82% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET INCOME R$448M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 24/04/2018 – GERDAU: CHIA YUAN WANG TO BE NORTH AMERICA OPERATIONS PRESIDENT; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp analyzed 3,576 shares as the company's stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, down from 319,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 0.35% or 72,213 shares. 347,400 are owned by Davis R M. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc holds 1.75% or 21,244 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 330,254 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Milestone Grp has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Golub Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,236 shares. 464,557 were reported by Comerica Bancshares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 16,899 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 2.15M shares. Ipswich Invest Management Company Incorporated holds 26,263 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bristol John W And Inc holds 481,446 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 1.70M shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.31% or 30,435 shares in its portfolio.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH) by 14,524 shares to 222,610 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.33 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 8.27 million shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.