As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Altfest L J & Company Has Trimmed Position by $21.09 Million; Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 161,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 38,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09M, down from 199,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 25.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 125,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 625,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.54 million, up from 500,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 6.05M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

