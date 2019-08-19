As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $548,756; Walmart (WMT) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 1.84 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 673,792 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.69M, up from 631,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 5.52M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 21/05/2018 – Happy days for India’s shoppers, if not Walmart; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 15/03/2018 – Blue Apron plans to sell meal kits in stores in 2018; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – NO TERMINATION FEE WOULD BE PAYABLE BY ANY PARTY IF SHARE ISSUANCE AGREEMENT OR SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH FLIPKART WERE TERMINATED; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 209,700 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $185.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 229,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 998,340 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 243,441 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest, a Alabama-based fund reported 48,200 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co owns 50,744 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. 3,039 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsr. Cornerstone Invest Partners holds 0.04% or 8,134 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 10,547 shares. Advantage reported 4.63% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 26,607 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Btr Capital Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 655 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Com invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3,828 shares. Amer Century owns 2.49 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 0.06% stake.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,768 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 0.37% stake. The Georgia-based Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) has invested 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 1.09% or 54,392 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability has 10,155 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Reliant Investment Llc stated it has 31,283 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390,675 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 15,836 shares. Spc holds 0.13% or 4,822 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 15,003 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com holds 29,891 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Brookmont accumulated 25,210 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).