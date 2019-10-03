As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed Stake by $3.76 Million; Vale S A (VALE) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Lowered Stake by $39.13 Million as Share Value Rose

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 28,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,952 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.88 million, down from 50,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $138.23. About 6.88 million shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 3,809 shares to 22,285 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

