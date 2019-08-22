As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Icon Advisers Raised Holding by $390,400; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Shares Rose, Holder Renaissance Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.94 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 11,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 246,834 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 258,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $126.04. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Savant Capital Lc has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tdam Usa Inc owns 0.95% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 125,732 shares. Montecito Financial Bank & Tru owns 1,987 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisory Lc stated it has 12,294 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 9,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Clean Yield Grp holds 9,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 99,497 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Harris Assocs Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 3.82M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 3.74M shares. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok reported 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 56,239 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 2,050 shares.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares to 105,451 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensata Technologies Holding by 57,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Acs Actividades De Construcc O.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth Cum Pfd S D 6.5 by 52,436 shares to 219,845 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government (EGF) by 48,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,501 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE).